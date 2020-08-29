Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Falling Tree Kills Pickup Driver On Route 517

Valerie Musson
Route 517 in Tewksbury Township
Route 517 in Tewksbury Township Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A driver was killed after a tree fell on his pickup truck on Route 517 in Tewksbury Saturday, authorities said.

The man was heading northbound on Route 517 when a tree fell on his 2008 Toyota Tacoma near mile marker 2.6 just after 3 p.m., Chief Timothy Barlow said.

EMS crews from nearby districts responded to help extricate the driver, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Route 517 was closed for about 90 minutes but has since been reopened, authorities said.

The identity of the driver was withheld pending notification of next of kin.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

