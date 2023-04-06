Fake Accountant Admits Stealing $1.5 Million In Scam That Targeted NJ Schools, Nonprofits: Feds

A Hudson County woman admitted to stealing more than $1.5 million from non-profits, private schools and religious institutions throughout New Jersey by pretending to be an accountant.

Yezenia Castillo, a 46-year-old Hoboken resident, pleaded guilty on Thursday, April 6 to one count of wire fraud and one count of tax evasion in U.S. District Court in Newark, U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger announced.

For nine years, Castillo falsely claimed to be an accountant, offering her serves to non-profits throughout the state, Sellinger said. Upon being hired, Castillo would charge money for services she never performed or transfer client funds to her own accounts, Sellinger said.

Castillo also took money to pay their taxes, but instead pocketed the money, Sellinger said. Castillo would falsify receipts to continue her scheme and ended up defrauding more than 100 victims, Sellinger said. Castillo faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. She is scheduled to be sentenced in August.

