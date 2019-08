A Fairview woman suffered burns on her face and arms in a Thursday stove fire, authorities said.

The Anderson Avenue woman apparently was injured by a fire sparked by oil in a frying pan, Police Chief Martin Kahn said.

She was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center, where specialists were to determine whether she should be transported to St. Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston.

