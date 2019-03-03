Fairview PD: Teaneck Grandmother, 71, Deliberately Drives Off Road In Attempted Murder-Suicide

A Teaneck grandmother was jailed after authorities said she deliberately drove her SUV off the road and into a tree in Fairview on Saturday in a suspected murder-suicide attempt.

Judith McLead, 71, was arguing with a passenger, who said she threatened to kill them both before driving off southbound Bergen Boulevard just before 5 p.m., Police Chief Martin Kahn said.

The vehicle would have careened down a steep embankment if it hadn’t hit the tree, Kahn said.

"She said she was going to kill me and drove off. She tried to kill us both," the female passenger later said in a social media post. "I am, thank God, totally fine and she is in jail... This is not a woman of superior mental health."

Borough firefighters responded with police.

McLead was treated at Hackensack University Medical Center, brought back to Fairview police headquarters, where she was processed before being taken to New Bridge Medical Center for a psychological evaluation, the chief said.

She was later transported to the Bergen County Jail, where she remained held on Sunday, charged with aggravated assault, pending a detention hearing in Central Judicial Processing Court.

Contributed photo

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.