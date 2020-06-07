Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Fairview Officers Nab Pre-Dawn Burglary Trio At Major Area Truck Dealer

Jerry DeMarco
Beyer Brothers on Broad Avenue in Fairview.
Beyer Brothers on Broad Avenue in Fairview. Photo Credit: Googlemaps

A trio of Fairview police officers nabbed three burglars as they tried to flee the lot of one of the area’s largest truck dealers.

Officers Ralph Guastella, CJ Turro, and Diego Porras caught one on the south side of Beyer Brothers on Broad Avenue, another who was tossing stolen items as he ran on the north side and the third waiting in a getaway car nearby after an alarm company notified police at 4:50 a.m. Friday, Police Chief Martin Kahn said.

Khairi Matthews, 20, and Christopher Scott, 23, had a backpack containing a reciprocating saw, bolt cutter and sawzall blades, Kahn said.

Scott also was carrying some pot and hash, and their Volkswagen Jetta also had bogus Connecticut plates, the chief added.

Matthews and Scott were sent to the Bergen County Jail to await detention hearings on charges that include burglary, possession of burglary tools, theft and criminal mischief.

A judge on Saturday ordered the driver, Mark Edwards, 28, released pending further court action.

Matthews and Scott – who was wanted on four warrants out of the Bronx -- remained held Monday.

Detectives were continuing to investigate whether the trio are connected to other crimes based on other items found in the vehicle.

Cliffside Park and Ridgefield police assisted, Kahn said.

