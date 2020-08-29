Fairview Man Charged With Vehicular Homicide In Deaths Of Couple On GWB

Authorities charged a Fairview driver with two counts of vehicular homicide in the deaths of a Bronx couple killed in a crash Friday on the George Washington Bridge.

Charles R. Wilson, 45, was heading toward New Jersey on the bridge’s lower level shortly before 9:30 a.m. Friday when his 2014 Chevy Corvette slammed into the rear of a 2011 Honda CRV, sending it crashing onto the divider, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

The Honda passenger Bisere Frluckaj, 42, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver, 52-year-old Muharem Frluckaj, was taken to Columbia Presbyterian Hospital, where he died a short time later, the prosecutor said.

Wilson was taken to Holy Name Medical Center in Teaneck for treatment of minor injuries and was charged with two counts of death by auto following an investigation by Musella’s Fatal Accident Investigations Unit and Port Authority police.

A first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack hadn’t yet been scheduled.

