Fairview Laborer Charged With Repeatedly Raping Pre-Teen

A Guatemalan national working as a laborer in Fairview sexually assaulted a pre-teenage girl several times, authorities charged.

Juan Pablo Rosales Camaja, 24, remained held Tuesday in the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack following his arrest Friday, records show.

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said Fairview police notified his Special Victims Unit after receiving a report that Camaja, who lives in a home on Fairview Avenue off Maple Street, "engaged in sexual penetration" with "a juvenile under the age of 13" several times.

Detectives charged him with aggravated sexual assault and child endangerment.

