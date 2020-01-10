Fairview Deliveryman Charged With Sexually Assaulting Pre-Teen

A Fairview delivery driver sexually assaulted a pre-teen in town, authorities charged.

Mario A. Castaneda, 40, who recently worked for Amazon, remained Friday in the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court on charges of aggravated sexual assault of a victim under 13 and child endangerment.

After Fairview police were told of the alleged assault three weeks ago, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said, his Special Victims unit joined them in an investigation.

Castenada, of 4th Street -- a Cliffside Park native who's also lived Palisades Park -- was arrested early Friday, the prosecutor said.

