Fair Lawn Police Pursuit Into Paterson Ends In Arrest

A driver from Plainfield who was chased by Fair Lawn police after he fled a traffic stop Thursday morning was captured by Paterson officers, authorities said.

Fair Lawn Officer Tiller Uriarte stopped a 2015 Chrysler van driven by Anthony Jenkins, 53, on Broadway at 29th Street around 10 a.m., Sgt. Brian Metzler said.

Uriarte was returning to his patrol vehicle after an initial conversation when Jenkins hit the gas and took off, the sergeant said.

The officer pursued him through Elmwood Park into Paterson, then broke it off out of safety concerns in the area of Sparrow Street, Metzler said.

Paterson police spotted Jenkins near the parked van a short time later in the area of North 11th and Clinton street and arrested him without incident, the sergeant said.

Jenkins was being held at Fair Lawn police headquarters.

He was being charged with eluding, obstruction of justice and possession of drug paraphernalia and being given several traffic summonses, Metzler said.

