Fair Lawn PD: Woman Wanted On Warrant Kicks, Spits On Police, Damages Cruiser On Route 208

A passenger in a Route 208 traffic stop early Friday kicked and spit on Fair Lawn police as they took her into custody after finding an outstanding warrant, authorities said.

Samantha Polanco, 25, of the Bronx “began to attempt to twist away” from Officers Geovanny Buitron and John Rovetto when they told her about the warrant (out of Hackensack) after the 12:45 a.m. stop near Plaza Road, Sgt. Brian Metzler said.

“During the struggle, they fell onto the ground.” Metzler said. “From there, Polanco spit at [Buitron] and was kicking the officer before she was brought under control.”

The 5-foot-6-inch, 170-pound Polanco then kicked the bumper of a police cruiser several times, causing damage, the sergeant said.

No injuries were reported to anyone involved, he added.

“Once at police headquarters, she had to be forcibly escorted into the building after she claimed that she could not walk,” Metzler said.

“She also advised the officers that she needed to be transported to the hospital due to a pre-existing medical condition,” so she was taken to New Bridge Medical Center for treatment before being returned to police headquarters, he said.

Polanco remained held Friday in the Bergen County Jail pending a detention hearing.

She’s charged with resisting arrest, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, throwing bodily fluids at a law enforcement officer, obstruction, disorderly conduct, criminal mischief and bail jumping.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.