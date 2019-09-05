Contact Us
Fair Lawn PD: Teens Hospitalized After Driving Car That Went Airborne Over Pedestrian Bridge

Cecilia Levine
The crash is under investigation by the Fair Lawn Police Department. Photo Credit: CLIFFVIEW PILOT file photo

A pair of Fair Lawn teens were taken to the hospital with significant but non life-threatening injuries after driving over a pedestrian tunnel and subsequently crashing, authorities said.

Police responding to Howard Avenue at Alden Terrace around 9:35 p.m. found a 2004 Acura that had been purposely driven over the eastbound pedestrian tunnel, Fair Lawn Police Sgt. Brian Metzler said.

The car was forced into the air after hitting a hump in the roadway. Once it landed, the car swerved to the right, struck a "no parking" sign and then a tree before coming to rest, Metzler said.

The 17-year-old male driver suffered significant leg, arm and internal injuries, while the 17-year-old male passenger suffered neck and crest injuries, the sergeant said.

Both were transported to St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Paterson by Fair Lawn Volunteer Ambulance Corps.

The Fair Lawn Fire Department and Fair Lawn Rescue Squad assisted at the scene.

