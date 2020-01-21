Contact Us
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Fair Lawn PD: Pot Dealer, 17, Busted In Raid With Nearly Pound Of Weed, $20,000 Cash

Jerry DeMarco
The haul in the Jerome Place marijuana raid in Fair Lawn.
The haul in the Jerome Place marijuana raid in Fair Lawn.

A 17-year-old Fair Lawn pot dealer had three-quarters of a pound of weed and nearly $20,000 hidden throughout his home when police raided it, authorities said.

The cash was found “hidden in a coffee maker and in envelopes that were hidden in coat pockets that were stored in closets throughout the residence” during last week’s Jerome Place raid, Sgt. Brian Metzler said.

Police also seized pipes, bongs, a smoking mask and other paraphernalia, Metzler said.

A delinquency complaint was signed against the boy, charging him with marijuana possession and distribution, distribution within a school zone and possession of drug paraphernalia before he was released to a family member, the sergeant said.

Also taken into custody were 23-year-old Karine Konyo, who records show lives there, and a 17-year-old girl who was found smoking pot, Metzler said.

Both had marijuana and edibles, he said.

They were released after detectives filed drug-related criminal charges against Konyo and a delinquency complaint against the girl, the sergeant said.

The $19,746 in cash was seized for forefeiture.

The teens weren't identified because they're minors and will have their cases handled behind closed doors in the Family Part of Superior Court in Hackensack.

Participating in the two-week investigation and seizures, he said, were Detectives Brian Rypkema, Anthony Lugo, Paul Donohue and Mark Wyka, Officer Juan Rodriguez, Detective Sgt. Nicholas Snyder and Detective Lt. Tim O’Shaughnessy.

