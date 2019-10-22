Fair Lawn PD: Officer Busts Upstate NY Trio With Heroin On Route 4

A Fair Lawn police officer nabbed an upstate New York trio with heroin during a stop on Route 4, authorities said. All three have criminal histories, records show.

The driver, identified as Marvin Parada, 32, of Kingston, “initially gave false information during questioning” by Officer Geovanny Buitron following Saturday night’s stop on the eastbound highway at Paramus Road, Sgt. Brian Metzler said.

Parada’s criminal history includes giving false information to police in Kingston who were investigating a 2016 stabbing because he was on parole and a heroin arrest in Saugerties the year before, records show.

He was released after being charged Saturday with hindering and possession of drugs, hypodermic needles and drug paraphernalia.

A passenger, 27-year-old Nicholas Cooper, also of Kingston, was turned over to Paterson police on one of two outstanding warrants. The other was from Clifton, the sergeant said.

The other passenger, Elisha Cooper, 22, of Valatie, was released pending court hearings on drug-related charges.

