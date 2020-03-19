Contact Us
Fair Lawn PD: Impaired Morris County Driver Charged In Crash Involving Paterson Couple

Jerry DeMarco
Fair Lawn police
Fair Lawn police Photo Credit: COURTESY: Fair Lawn PD

A Butler driver was under the influence of alcohol and drugs when his car rear-ended another in Fair Lawn, authorities charged.

William Bateson, 37, was headed south on River Road approaching Fair Lawn Avenue when his 1999 Acura struck a 2014 Mercedes from behind shortly after 11:30 a.m. last Friday, Sgt. Brian Metzler said.

Officers Anthony Burgos and Luis Vasquez arrested Bateson after it appeared that he was under the influence of drugs, Metzler said.

The 46-year-old Mercedes driver and his passenger, a 48-year-old woman, both from Paterson, refused medical treatment after complaining of neck pain, the sergeant said.

Bateson, meanwhile, was taken to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center and released to a responsible adult after being charged with two counts of assault by auto, being under the influence of drugs while driving, reckless driving, careless driving, DWI and improper display of license plates.

