Fair Lawn PD: Four From Brooklyn, One From Long Island Nabbed With Car Stolen From Jersey City

Fair Lawn police nabbed five out-of-towners with a car stolen out of Jersey City, authorities said.

Police from surrounding towns assisted in the search for the group, who were tracked by GPS in the stolen 2019 Mercedes-Benz to Campbell Road near River Road, Sgt. Brian Metzler said.

Four of them were removed from the stolen vehicle, said Metzler, who identified them as:

Michael Johnson, 30, of Brooklyn;

Chad Watson, 24, of Lawrence, NY;

Jahvis Lambert, 22, of Brooklyn;

Joseph Algernon, 28, of Brooklyn.

In a 2014 Chevy Camaro that had been parked behind them was a fifth suspect, DeVaughn Binda, 22, of Brooklyn, who was arrested after police determined bogus ID was used to rent it from Elite Auto Sport on River Road, the sergeant said.

He was released on charges of possessing a false government document and receiving stolen property.

Johnson, Watson and Lambert also were released after being charged with receiving stolen property and a drug count.

Algernon, who was wanted on an outstanding warrant out of Miami-Dade County, FL, was sent to the Bergen County Jail to await extradition.

Fair Lawn police charged him with receiving stolen property, two counts of drug possession and one of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Fair Lawn Officers Timothy Ammann, Luis Vasquez, Tiller Uriarte, John Kelly and Peter Federico, along with Sgt. Sean Macys, participated in the May 22 arrests.

