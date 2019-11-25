Fair Lawn PD: Drunk Driver Plows Car Into Two Vehicles In Driveway

A Fair Lawn driver was drunk when his car plowed into two vehicles parked in a local resident’s driveway, police said.

Richard Sicinski Jr, 45, failed a field test and was charged with DWI and careless driving, among other offenses, after his car barreled off the road and into the driveway at Plaza Road and Rosalie Street just after 11:30 p.m. last Monday, Sgt. Brian Metzler said.

Sincinski, who also didn’t have proof of insurance, was released to a responsible adult, Metzler said.

