Fair Lawn PD: Couple Took Everything AND The Kitchen Sink

A Fair Lawn couple swiped a refrigerator and other sellable items from several area businesses, authorities charged.

Fair Lawn Police Officer Juan Rodriguez stopped their car on 5th Street at Bergen Avenue and arrested the driver, Michael Katz, 45, and passenger Irene Katz, 43, after finding a stolen refrigerator, cooking pot and aluminum sink in their vehicle, Sgt. Brian Metzler said.

Officers also found heroin and crack in the vehicle, Metzler added.

The items -- which police suspected the couple intended to pawn -- had been stolen from behind businesses on River Road at Bergen Avenue.

Michael Katz was charged with theft, receiving stolen property and possession of drugs and paraphernalia, while Iren Katz was charged with drug counts.

Both were released pending court action, Metzler said.

