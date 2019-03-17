Fair Lawn Man, 25, Dies At Hospital After Paterson Bar Fight

A 25-year-old Fair Lawn man died at St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center overnight Sunday following a scuffle at a Paterson tavern.

Steven Sherlock apparently "became unruly" at Duffy's Tavern in the Riverside section of the city, leading to a police and EMS response, family members said.

He was brought to the hospital with what responders said were life-threatening injuries but died at 4 a.m. Sunday, family members said.

An autopsy by a state Medical Examiner was expected to determine the cause of death, they said.

Two others who apparently were involved in the brawl also were hospitalized, responders said.

Duffy's Tavern, on River Street, is owned by a Passaic County Freeholder Terry Duffy.

Daily Voice has sent requests for information to the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office and Paterson police.

