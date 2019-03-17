Contact Us
Fair Lawn Man, 25, Dies At Hospital After Incident At Paterson Tavern

Jerry DeMarco
Steven Sherlock
Steven Sherlock Photo Credit: FACEBOOK

A 25-year-old Fair Lawn man died at St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center overnight Sunday following an incident at a Paterson tavern.

Steven Sherlock apparently "became unruly" at Duffy's Tavern in the Riverside section of the city, leading to a police and EMS response, family members said.

He was brought to the hospital, where they said he died at 4 a.m.

An autopsy by a state Medical Examiner was expected.

Duffy's Tavern, on River Street, is owned by a Passaic County Freeholder Terry Duffy.

Daily Voice has sent requests for information to the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office and Paterson police.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

