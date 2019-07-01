Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot Police & Fire

Fair Lawn Mail Carrier, 65, Hit By Pickup Driven By 18-Year-Old

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Fair Lawn Parkway at Ryan and Berkshire Roads
Fair Lawn Parkway at Ryan and Berkshire Roads Photo Credit: Googlemaps

A Fair Lawn postal worker sustained a couple of cuts and a possible concussion after he was struck on his route by a pickup truck driven by an 18-year-old resident, authorities said.

The 65-year-old victim from Kinnelon, who works at the Broadway post office, was in the crosswalk at Ryan Road and Fair Lawn Parkway when he was struck around 4 p.m., Sgt. Sean Macys said.

The Dodge Ram driver, who was turning left at the time, received a summons for failing to yield to a pedestrian, Macys said.

The pedestrian was hospitalized with cuts on his arms and legs and was being evaluated for the possible concussion.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.