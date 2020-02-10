Fair Lawn Girl, 3, Struck By SUV

A 3-year-old Fair Lawn girl walking hand-in-hand with her mom was struck Monday afternoon by an SUV driven by a 79-year-old Ridgewood woman, police said.

The girl was knocked about 10 feet but wasn’t seriously injured after being struck on Plaza Road around 2:50 p.m., Sgt. Brian Metzler said.

The mother, 38, wasn’t injured, Metzler said.

Both were in the crosswalk when they were struck by the 2019 Chevy, which was making a left turn from Fair Lawn Avenue west onto Plaza Road south when it struck the child, the sergeant said.

Fair Lawn Volunteer Ambulance responded and took the girl with her with mother to Hackensack University Medical Center, he said.

The driver received traffic summonses for making an improper turn, failing to stop for a pedestrian in the crosswalk and failing to display a driver's license, Metzler said.

