Fair Lawn Detectives Nab $2,000 Burglary Suspect In Paterson

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Jerry DeMarco
Fair Lawn Police Department
Fair Lawn Police Department Photo Credit: Rebecca Abma

Fair Lawn detectives didn’t need long to identify, catch and charge a Prospect Park man with making off with $2,000 in coins during a local burglary.

Detectives Anthony Lugo and Bryan Rypkema went to Paterson, where they stopped 22-year-old Alexander Tallman in his car on First Avenue, Sgt. Brian Metzler said.

The day before, they said, he broke into a Lake Street residence and stole the coins, leaving blood and fingerprints behind.

The Bergen County Sheriff’s Bureau of Criminal Identification collected the evidence.

Tallman was charged with burglary and theft and was released pending a hearing.

