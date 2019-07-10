Fair Lawn Detectives Nab $2,000 Burglary Suspect In Paterson

Fair Lawn detectives didn’t need long to identify, catch and charge a Prospect Park man with making off with $2,000 in coins during a local burglary.

Detectives Anthony Lugo and Bryan Rypkema went to Paterson, where they stopped 22-year-old Alexander Tallman in his car on First Avenue, Sgt. Brian Metzler said.

The day before, they said, he broke into a Lake Street residence and stole the coins, leaving blood and fingerprints behind.

The Bergen County Sheriff’s Bureau of Criminal Identification collected the evidence.

Tallman was charged with burglary and theft and was released pending a hearing.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.