Facebook Users Think They've Seen Newark Burglary Suspect Before — Perhaps On Silver Screen?

Newark police were hoping for some leads on a burglary, but so far all they've got are people cracking jokes.

Ring footage captured a burglar who removed the doorbell camera from a 700 block of South 11th Street just before midnight July 24, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said.

While police seek the suspect's identity, Facebook users aren't exactly taking it seriously.

"Cesar is a fictional character ya know....(cue The Planet of The Apes movie)," one person commented on the post.

"Look like E.T!!🤔...E.T phone home," another wrote.

A third person simply wrote "Not a good photo at all."

Fragé urges anyone with information about the suspect to call the Police Division’s 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695- 8477). All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.

Anonymous tips may also be made using the Police Division’s website at www.newarkpd.org or through our Smartphone App available at your App Store. Search Newark Police Division to download the App.

