Facebook Scare Ends When 'Missing' 10-Year-Old Lyndhurst Boy Returns Home Fine

What began as a social media scare ended when a 10-year-Lyndhurst boy who left home Thursday night after being punished returned roughly an hour later.

The mom took to Facebook page after the boy walked out just after 8 p.m. Thursday.

Along with a photo of him, she wrote:

“Please, if you see my son, call 911. He ran off less than an hour ago. And please don’t overwhelm me with comments. Just if you see him call me or call the police. And prayers. All I ask for are prayers.

“I joke around a lot and I can be a bitch but this is my child and I love him dearly. He is going through a rough time and probably angry and sad. I don’t know. I just want him home safely.”

When authorities learned of the post, Officer Steven Passamano, the department’s school resource officer, went to the family’s apartment.

As he approached the building, he saw the boy, unharmed, walking back in, Detective Sgt. Vincent Auteri said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.