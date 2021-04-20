'F--- The Pigs': Twitter Slams Jersey City Mayor Following Police Brutality Protest

Twitter users are slamming Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop for condemning hate speech used against police officers during a peaceful protest over the weekend.
Fulop's video depicts nearly 100 marchers chanting "F--- the pigs" while marching down a city street toward a police vehicle.
"Obscenities being hurled at police officers who risk their lives every day is unacceptable, we should agree this isn’t an appropriate way to express grievances + it undermines calls for change," the mayor wrote.
Fulop's statement garnered hundreds of comments, dozens calling his tweet "problematic" and "insensitive."
The march had apparently stemmed from the “Black Power Rally” at Berry Lane Park, launched by group Black Men United.
The clip posted by Fulop had garnered 19.8K views as of Tuesday.
Several local activist groups were planning police brutality protests in the days following the final verdict in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the Minneapolis officer charged with murder in George Floyd's death last May.
Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.