Explosives Found On Route Of Labor Day Parade Featuring Gov. Murphy

More than a half-dozen pipe bombs were found near the route of a Labor Day parade that New Jersey Gov. Murphy was scheduled to attend with his wife, canceling the event, according to various media reports.

Authorities said they seized a 50-something Middlesex resident who owns the property near what was supposed to be South Plainfield’s 62nd annual parade, planned to begin at 10 a.m.

The devices were found as part of a separate investigation, authorities said, adding that no direct threat was made and no danger to the public existed.

The New Jersey Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness, among other agencies, was involved.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.