Explosives Found On Route Cancel Labor Day Parade Featuring Gov. Murphy

More than a half-dozen explosive devices were found near the route of a Labor Day parade that New Jersey Gov. Murphy was scheduled to attend with his wife, canceling the event, authorities said Monday.

Thomas Kaiser, 55, who owns the property near what was supposed to be South Plainfield’s 62nd annual parade, was taken into custody and the devices collected, authorities said.

He was charged with two counts of possessing a destructive device, Middlesex County Prosecutor Andrew C. Carey, Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher Gramiccioni Sea Bright Police Chief Brett M. Friedman and South Plainfield Police Chief James Parker said in a joint statement.

No direct threat was made and no danger to the public existed, they said.

Kaiser allegedly left at least one M80 firework at Donovan's Reef in Sea Bright Sunday night after authorities said he was unable to set it off following a Guns 4 Hire concert.

Investigators who searched his home late Sunday found "other destructive devices" near the beginning of the parade route, where Kaiser lives with his parents, they said, without going into specifics.

The New Jersey Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness, the FBI, the New Jersey State Police Bomb Squad and several K-9 units were involved in the investigation that led to Kaiser's arrest, authorities said in the joint release.

An excerpt from the news release issued by Middlesex County Prosecutor Andrew C. Carey's office:

