Excuses For Violating Coronavirus Emergency Orders Push NJ Police Officers' Patience

Wild excuses have begun piling up from New Jerseyans accused of violating state coronavirus emergency orders, authorities say.

A Passaic woman told police she drove to their headquarters before dawn Monday because her ex-boyfriend was tailing her, state Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal said.

Police found the ex, identified as 21-year-old city resident Frianky Nunez, and wrote him a summons for traveling without a legitimate reason in violation of state coronavirus emergency orders.

They weren’t done, though.

They issued the same summons to the woman, Lucero Dalia, 21, and her passenger, Paul Morrobel-Cepeda, 20.

“None of the defendants had a legitimate reason for being out,” Grewal explained.

Neither did Renee F. Perrine, 49, of Toms River, he said.

Perrine was driving an unregistered vehicle when Bay Head police stopped her.

Why was she driving around?

She said she was playing Pokeman Go, the attorney general said, adding that Perrine received a pair of summonses.

Not everyone offers an excuse: Some of those charged have simply been defiant, authorities say.

A South Brunswick police officer fell through the attic of a vacant Point of Woods Drive home around 3:30 a.m. Sunday while chasing four teens who were hanging out there, Grewal said. The officer was treated at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and later released, he said.

Firaz Osman, 18, of South Brunswick was charged with violating the emergency orders. His three underage companions, also from the township, received delinquency complaints for the same offense.

Also charged over the weekend were:

Tuvia Liberana, 53, of Passaic, who Grewal said threw a large party at his home on Aycrigg Avenue. Police issued a summons to Liberana and chased crowds of partiers who they found out front, inside and in the backyard, he said;

A group of people who Grewal said were drunk and shooting dice in Jersey City's Triangle Park, on Danforth Avenue at Old Bergen Road. Charged were Marc Taylor, Dalanie Felton, Dasean Lassiter, Prima Lockemy and Quadra Domnie, all 19, of Jersey City, Bashard Davis, 18, of Jersey City, and Jeremy Perez, 22, of Union City, the attorney general said.

******

ALSO SEE: “I’m gonna run you all over with my SUV if I see anyone getting tested,” a South Jersey man posted on Facebook after learning that a local Rite Aid opened a free drive-thru coronavirus testing site, authorities said.

https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/burlington/police-fire/gonna-run-you-over-if-i-see-anyone-get-tested-south-jersey-man-charged-with-facebook-posts/786878/

******

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.