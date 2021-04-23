Ex-Teacher, Wrestling Coach Indicted For Criminal Sexual Contact Worked At Dozens Of NJ Schools

A former special education teacher and college wrestling coach who worked for dozens of New Jersey schools and youth programs has been indicted for endangering the welfare of a minor, filming/possession of child exploitive material, and criminal sexual contact, authorities said.

John M. Denuto, 44, of Spotswood, was indicted on more than two dozen counts of charges relating to child endangerment, invasion of privacy, possession of child pornography witness tampering and more, according to Middlesex County Yolanda Ciccone and Chief John Zebrowski of the Sayreville Police Department.

Previously a special education teacher at the Sayreville Middle School and former wrestling coach at the Union County College, Denuto was also associated with the following schools, organizations and clubs:

Rhino's Wrestling Club - Morganville

CJA Wrestling Club - East Brunswick

Pennsville High School - Pennsville

Raritan High School - Hazlet Township

Saint John Vianney - Holmdel

Sayreville Middle School - Sayreville

Sayreville High School - Sayreville

Middletown North High School - Middletown Township

Bergen Catholic High School

Monroe High School - Monroe

Peddie High School - Hightstown

South Brunswick High School - South Brunswick

Saint Joseph High School - Montvale

Union County College - Cranford

Camden Catholic High School - Cherry Hill

Johnson High School - Clark

St. Thomas Aquinas High School (formerly Bishop Ahr HS) - Edison

Woodbridge High School - Woodbridge

7th & 8th Grade Woodbridge Recreation Program - Woodbridge

7th & 8th Grade Old Bridge Recreation Program - Old Bridge

Piscataway High School - Piscataway

Spotswood High School - Spotswood

Freehold Boro High School - Freehold Borough

Denuto was arrested Feb. 15, 2020 after an investigation he secretly recorded several adults and had sexual contact with a juvenile.

He is accused of secretly filming several adult victims, and also had criminal sexual contact with a minor, and was in possession of materials that depicted sexual exploitation of children, authorities said.

Denuto had likewise photographed seven other victims’ intimate parts without their knowledge, and inappropriately touched five of those victims, Ciccone and Zebrowski said.

The investigation is active and continuing.

Anyone with information is urged to call Sgt. Daniel Ellmyer of the Sayreville Police Department at 732-727-4444, or Sgt. Julissa Alvarado of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-3848.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.