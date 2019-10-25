Ex-State Trooper Gets 30 Months For Tax Fraud, Other Offenses

A State Police sergeant who also owned a Plainfield tax preparation business was sentenced to 30 months in prison for defrauding the IRS and other offenses, U.S. Attorney for New Jersey Craig Carpenito said.

Samuel Davis Jr., 54, previously pleaded guilty to charges that also included filing false returns and witness tampering.

Davis owned Get Organized Tax & Accounting and was also a member of the State Police, from which he retired in 2016 after 28 years of service. Between 2011 and 2016, Davis and Kyna Felder-Ruiz fabricated educational credits, claimed false deductions and used phony receipts to get refunds for clients that were much larger than they were legally entitled to.

Davis lied on his own taxes as well, under-reporting business income from Get Organized to the tune of tens of thousands of dollars. He also tried to persuade his son to provide false testimony before a grand jury when the son received a subpoena last October.

In addition to the prison term, Davis was sentenced to three years of supervised release, fined $10,000 and ordered to pay restitution of $71,558 to the IRS. Felder-Ruiz previously pleaded guilty and is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 31.

