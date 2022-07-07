Ex-NJ Priest Wanted For Teen Boy's Rape Kills Teaching Partner, Himself In Ecuador: Reports

A 59-year-old former Union County priest indicted for the sexual assault of a 15-year-old boy shot three people and his pet before turning the gun on himself last week in Ecuador, various news reports say.

Manuel Gallo Espinoza killed his partner in an English language school, Byron Carreño, and wounded two more partners on July 2, LaHora.com reports. Espinoza killed his pet and then himself, the outlet said.

According to NJ Advance Media, Gallo Espinoza had fled to Ecuador in 2003 after an alleged victim told told other clergyman that he was raped in the rectory of a Plainfield church.

Gallo Espinoza in 2016 was indicted by a grand jury in Union County for sexually assaulting the teen that year.

Carreño recently appeared in a video on the school's Facebook page, where countless condolences poured in.

"How unfortunate now just see our friend byron in a video and no longer be able to share those great conversations and especially those anecdotes of life now," one person wrote. "Rest in peace my friend."

"My heart is hurting. 'My Friend' as you would say. You are resting now in our heavenly home," another said.

"You truly fit in at BPS, became a part of the family, served those students, and truly loved education. I pray for your family and your daughter. You loved your wife and daughter and told all of us about them. Praying for all of you, for peace comfort and understanding. Your Friend, Mrs. Swinson."

