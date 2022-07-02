Ex-Newark Mayor Was 'Confused Not Drunk' In Crash That Hospitalized 3: Police (VIDEO)

Video footage has been released of a crash showing former Newark Mayor Sharpe James driving into the wrong lane of traffic and then speeding backward, hitting a pedestrian, another driver, and a bus stop somewhere along the way, authorities said.

James, 83, was confused but had not been drinking at the time of the near 16th Avenue and Camden Street around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, Newark Public Safety Director Brian A. O’Hara said.

A pedestrian flagged down police to report the accident at Springfield Avenue and Bergen Street. The responding officer saw a silver 2009 Cadillac occupied by James crashed against a bus stop, along with a struck pedestrian, who was pinned under James’ vehicle, O'Hara said.

James, the struck pedestrian, and the second driver were transported to University Hospital for treatment. Each of the three victims were reportedly in stable condition.

Based on the attached video surveillance, police saw that James had driven head-on into a second motorist at a slow speed.

"Although James appeared confused, it has been determined that he was not driving under the influence of alcohol or narcotics," O'Hara said. "This incident remains under investigation."

No further information was available.

James served as State Senator for the 29th Legislative District and was 37th Mayor of Newark. He was the city's second black mayor, having served five four-year terms before declining to run for re-election.

