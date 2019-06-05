Ex-Hoboken Tax Collector Pleads Guilty To Tax Evasion

A Hoboken accountant who spent decades working as the city’s tax collector admitted Wednesday that he was also a tax dodger.

Louis Picardo, 64, pleaded guilty to federal income tax evasion for failing to pay more than $900,000 in taxes owed on income from his accounting firm and rental properties he owned, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Picardo, a partner in Cannarozzi & Picard, did not report $3.7 million in income he received from the firm and from his Hudson County rental properties in tax filings for the years 2012 to 2015.

Picardo faces up to five years in prison and a possible fine of $250,000 when he’s sentenced in September.

Picardo was Hoboken’s tax collector from 1973 to 2008.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.