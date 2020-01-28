Contact Us
Ex-Hoboken Publishing Company Exec From Union County Busted By FBI Admits Embezzling $48M

Jerry DeMarco
Harrison Scott Publications
Harrison Scott Publications Photo Credit: Googlemaps

Caught by the FBI, a former Hoboken publication company executive who lives in Scotch Plains struck a plea deal with the government, admitting in federal court in Newark that he embezzled $48 million.

In exchange for consideration at his sentencing, Nestor Charriez, 60, pleaded guilty Monday in U.S. District Court to defrauding Harrison Scott Publications by embezzling the money for his personal use.

Harrison Scott produces newsletters about real estate, hedge funds, commercial mortgages and other business-related topics.

Charriez worked as a controller for the company for several years, according to Bloomberg.

Federal authorities said he oversaw payroll.

Charriez embezzled the money over two decades by directing an outside payroll vendor to issue unauthorized “bonus” payments to himself “hundreds of thousands of dollars at a time,” U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito said.

Carpenito credited special agents of the FBI with the investigation leading to the guilty plea, secured by Assistant U.S. Attorney Heather Suchorsky of his Economic Crimes Unit.

U.S. District Judge Kevin McNulty scheduled sentencing for May 11.

