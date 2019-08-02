Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Ex-Elmwood Park Fire Captain Charged With Embezzling $100,000 From Department

Jerry DeMarco
Robert E. Daubenberger
Robert E. Daubenberger Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: Courtesy BERGEN COUNTY PROSECUTOR

A now-former Elmwood Park fire captain stole nearly $100,000 from the department, said authorities who arrested him.

Robert E. Daubenberger, a 55-year-old former volunteer captain, was charged with theft by deception, forgery and falsifying records after surrendering to authorities, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said Friday.

The single, unemployed Daubenberger, who was the department’s treasurer, drew attention after fire officials told police that more than $48,000 was missing from Defender Company #2’s accounts and over $50,000 from the Elmwood Park Fireman’s Relief Association’s coffers, Musella said.

Borough police immediately notified prosecutor’s investigators, who found that Dubenberger “used the misappropriated funds for personal expenses,” he said.

Daubenberger, who resigned in December, was released pending an Aug. 14 first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

