Ex-Con Charged In Double Homicide Served Time For Terrorizing Elderly Jersey Shore Couple

A New Jersey ex-con accused of strangling and chopping two men to death at a New Hampshire hotel last week had only just been released from state prison in May after serving nine years for terrorizing an elderly couple following a sex assault.

Theodore Luckey, 42, of Asbury Park had tied a former boyfriend to a motel room bed on their way to Atlantic City, then drove off with plans to end his life in 2009, court papers show.

His car reportedly broke down and he randomly chose the elderly Jersey Shore victims' home.

After allowing them to have dinner -- and paying for a frozen meal for himself -- Luckey ripped phone wires from the wall to keep the 80-something couple from getting help, then barricaded both upstairs to keep them from leaving, according to reports.

He then went to their garage, apparently with the intent of killing himself, before the husband eventually fled to a neighbor's home.

Luckey was arrested soon after. He was later convicted of kidnapping, criminal restraint and contempt of a judicial order, according to prison records.

Luckey was released this past May after serving nine years, those records show.

Last Saturday, authorities in New England charged him with the grisly killings of David Hanford and Nathan Cashman at a hotel, as previously reported by Daily Voice.

Lucky remained held Thursday at the Hillsborough County House of Corrections in Manchester, NH, charged with two counts of murder and three weapons offenses. He'd used a machete to kill the men, according to a GoFundMe for Cashman.

