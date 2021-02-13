Ex-Con Caught With Gun Near Lawmaker's News Conf Charged In Shooting Of Paterson Boy, 15

UPDATE: A little more than 20 months after a 15-year-old boy was shot on Paterson’s Eastside, authorities have charged a second city man with trying to kill him.

Nyedair Parker, a 28-year-old ex-con with an adult criminal history that began soon after he turned 18, remained held in the Passaic County Jail on attempted murder and various weapons charges, including being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Authorities accused him and Isaiah Snead, then 18, in the shooting of the 15-year-old victim near the corner of 11th Avenue and East 28th Street — about a block from Rosa Parks Arts High School -- on June 9, 2019.

Parker had been back on the street for several months after serving nearly three years in state prison for carrying a pistol in his waistband a block from a press conference a local church where U.S. Rep. Bill Pascrell discussed gun control, records show.

Snead was arrested a little over a month after the teen was shot.

Parker, whom Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora described as a “participant” in the shooting, was captured on Thursday.

