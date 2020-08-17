Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Ex-Con Captured In Paterson Shooting

Jerry DeMarco
Alexander Nieves
Photo Credit: PASSAIC COUNTY PROSECUTOR

Detectives cracked a month-old Paterson shooting when they arrested an ex-con from the city who’d served time for a previous shooting.

Alexander Nieves, 23, faces a lengthier prison sentence if convicted of attempted murder and weapons offenses in the June 18 shooting of a 25-year-old city man at the corner of East 24th Street and 14th Avenue.

The victim made his way to 21st Street and Madison Avenue, where police found him. He was taken to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center, where he was treated for two gunshot wounds.

Authorities captured Nieves on East 22nd Street shortly after 11:30 p.m. Saturday, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora said in a joint release.

Besides attempted murder, he’s charged with various weapons offenses, including being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

