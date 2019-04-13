Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Ex-Con Captured After Two Shot In Paterson

Jerry DeMarco
Richard Adams
Richard Adams Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: Courtesy PASSAIC COUNTY PROSECUTOR

Authorities arrested a Paterson ex-con on attempted murder charges for firing at a group of people, hitting two of them, authorities said.

Richard Adams, 29, was captured a short time after Thursday afternoon’s shooting on Rosa Parks Boulevard, they said.

Adams also is charged with various weapons offenses, including being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Troy Oswald.

A man was gunned down a short time earlier on Temple Street near Circle Avenue – Paterson’s first death by gunfire this year – when police were called to the area near Governor Street late Thursday afternoon, Valdes and Oswald said.

They found the victims – one 30 and one 32 – with gunshot wounds that weren’t considered life-threatening. They were taken St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center in Paterson for treatment.

Valdes said her staff was asking a judge to keep Adams behind bars pending trial and not release him.

ALSO SEE: The first person killed by gunfire in Paterson this year fell on the city's west side Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/southpassaic/police-fire/20th-shooting-victim-this-year-in-paterson-becomes-first-to-die-authorities-seek-witnesses/765991/

