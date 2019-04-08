Ex Charged With Attempted Murder In Stabbing That Left Elmwood Park Woman's Boyfriend Critical

An Elmwood Park woman’s ex-boyfriend forced his way into her apartment and repeatedly stabbed her current boyfriend Sunday night, said authorities who charged him with attempted murder.

Responding to the woman's frantic 911 call, officers found the 40-year-old victim unresponsive and bleeding profusely just before 10 p.m. Sunday, according to a police report.

He’d been stabbed six times in the chest, back and side by Jason Gardner, 31, who'd forced his way into the 29-year-old Donor Avenue woman's apartment at knifepoint, the report says.

While his colleagues tended to the victim, Officer Eliseo Medrano dashed out, looking for Gardner.

Medrano found him about a half-mile away and took him into custody, according to the report.

The victim was taken to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center in Paterson in critical condition.

Gardner, meanwhile, was sent to the Bergen County Jail, where he remained Monday, charged with attempted murder, armed burglary and weapons offenses, among other counts, pending a hearing in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

Bergen County prosecutor's detectives responded, along with county sheriff's officers and the sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification, which collected evidence.

