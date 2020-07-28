Ex-BF From North Bergen Charged With Breaking Into New Milford Home, Stealing Phones, Assault

Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Jerry DeMarco
New Milford police
New Milford police Photo Credit: COURTESY: NMPD

A North Bergen man broke into a former girlfriend’s New Milford apartment, assaulted a resident and fled with two cellphones, authorities said.

Carlos Flores, 44, surrendered to police who had charged him with burglary, simple assault, theft, criminal mischief, harassment, and trespassing, Detective Lt. Kevin Van Saders said.

Flores pushed in the front door of the victim’s Brookchester Apartments home around noon last Thursday, assaulted a family member and grabbed the phone, Van Saders said.

He was sent to the Bergen County Jail after surrendering on Friday and was ordered released by a judge less than 24 hours later under New Jersey’s 2017 bail reform law.

No serious injuries were reported.

