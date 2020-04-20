Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Cosby Among Celebs Denied Prison Release For Coronavirus, Others More Fortunate
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Even With Flying Down 95%, Guns, Knives, Ammo Still Turn Up At Airport Checkpoints, TSA Says

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Among the items TSA agents have recently seized.
Among the items TSA agents have recently seized. Photo Credit: Transportation Security Administration

At a time when barely 100,000 people a day are flying out of airports across the country, TSA agents at LaGuardia found a traveler carrying two knives and two boxes of ammo in a carry-on, authorities said Monday.

That wasn’t the worst example.

Agents at a TSA checkpoint at Boston Logan Airport caught a woman trying to carry a handgun on her flight. So did TSA agents at Yeager Airport in Charleston, WV.

“They might be wearing masks,” TSA Public Affairs Spokesperson Lisa Farbstein said. “But TSA officers are still able to spot a gun in a carry-on bag.”

A year ago Sunday, TSA agents across the country screened 2,356,802 travelers at airport checkpoints.

The coronavirus reduced Sunday's nationwide total to 105,382.

It was 97,236 on Saturday, compared with 1,988,205 across the country on April 18, 2019, Farbstein said.

TSA agents nonetheless “remain vigilant during the pandemic,” she said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.