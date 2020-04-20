Even With Flying Down 95%, Guns, Knives, Ammo Still Turn Up At Airport Checkpoints, TSA Says

At a time when barely 100,000 people a day are flying out of airports across the country, TSA agents at LaGuardia found a traveler carrying two knives and two boxes of ammo in a carry-on, authorities said Monday.

That wasn’t the worst example.

Agents at a TSA checkpoint at Boston Logan Airport caught a woman trying to carry a handgun on her flight. So did TSA agents at Yeager Airport in Charleston, WV.

“They might be wearing masks,” TSA Public Affairs Spokesperson Lisa Farbstein said. “But TSA officers are still able to spot a gun in a carry-on bag.”

A year ago Sunday, TSA agents across the country screened 2,356,802 travelers at airport checkpoints.

The coronavirus reduced Sunday's nationwide total to 105,382.

It was 97,236 on Saturday, compared with 1,988,205 across the country on April 18, 2019, Farbstein said.

TSA agents nonetheless “remain vigilant during the pandemic,” she said.

