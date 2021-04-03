Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Essex County Fire Recruit Hospitalized After Collapsing During Academy Training

Valerie Musson
Morris County Public Safety Training Academy
Morris County Public Safety Training Academy Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A fire recruit from Irvington was hospitalized after he collapsed during academy training Thursday, FMBA officials said.

The unnamed Irvington FMBA Local 14 recruit was training at the Morris County Fire Academy when he collapsed, requiring CPR and other lifesaving efforts, the NJ State FMBA said.

The recruit was then transported to Morristown Medical Center, where he remains in the CCU, officials said.

“We are asking all members to keep our brothers and sisters of Irvington FMBA Local 14 in your thoughts and prayers,” the state FMBA said.

“We will send out any updates as soon as they are received on the status of the recruit.”

