Essex County 'Cop's Cop' Who Lost Both Lungs To COVID Retires From Prosecutor's Office

Edward Negron battled many criminals. But the toughest fight of his life had nothing to do with any bad guys: COVID-19.

The sergeant contracted the virus last year and eventually underwent a double-lung transplant. While everything went smoothly, Negron felt it was a good time to retire from a 24-year career in law enforcement.

The detective retired from the Essex County Prosecutor's Office last month, and walked out of the office for the very last time on Monday, Aug. 1. Negron walked into a blue wall of detectives, police officers, and prosecutors all clapping, whistling and cheering for all that he's accomplished.

But before he left, Negron made one final call over the radio to dispatch: “This is Detective Negron calling in." The dispatcher answered, and with her voice booming over a loudspeaker, provided an overview of Negron's career:

"Negron began his career as an officer with the East Newark Police Department in July 1998. In May of 2005, he was hired by the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office, where he distinguished himself as a tenacious detective.

"He worked in the Adult Trial Section, Juvenile Unit, and the Narcotics Task Force, where he worked on many high-profile narcotics investigations that led to numerous prosecutions. He was also on loan to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security for three years.

"In February 2020, Negron was promoted to the rank of sergeant by Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Chief of Detectives, Mitchell McGuire. He was the supervisor of the Juvenile Unit for a short time, but his leadership left a lasting impact on the men and women he supervised.

“In 2021, he fell ill to COVID-19, and as a result underwent double lung transplant surgery. In true warrior fashion, he battled through his condition, and is an inspiration to us all. On behalf of your family at the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office, thank you for 24 years of exceptional service. Sergeant Negron. You are now officially retired.”

As the dispatcher’s voice faded, Negron was enveloped by dozens of well-wishers, who reminded him that though retired, he would always be their “brother forever.”

Mitchell noted when Negron first arrived in the prosecutor’s office, he showed him what it is to be a “cop’s cop.”

“I speak for all of us here,” said McGuire, “when I say that you are a hero, and you are our brother. I’m sad to see you go, but happy you are moving on to a new phase of your life – family time.”

Flanked by two of his three sons, Negron said: "I’m grateful to all of you for the support you gave me. It was hard, but I have another shot at life. Let’s see what happens next."

