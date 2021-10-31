Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice
North Passaic Daily Voice

Escaped Edna Mahan Inmate Captured

Cecilia Levine
Escaped prisoner
Escaped prisoner Photo Credit: Hunterdon County Prosecutor's Office

A prisoner who escaped from the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility on Sunday has been captured, authorities said.

ORIGINAL STORY BELOW

The inmate was reported missing from a minimum security unit at the facility sometime Sunday morning, a spokesperson from the prosecutor's office said.

She was last seen near Exit 13 on Route 78. 

Anyone with information is urged to contact Hunterdon County Communications at 908-788-1202 or 911.

Edna Mahan Correctional Facility became the center of an investigation in the last year due to a series of sexual abuse charges among guards.

