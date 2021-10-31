Escaped Edna Mahan Inmate Captured

A prisoner who escaped from the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility on Sunday has been captured, authorities said.

ORIGINAL STORY BELOW

The inmate was reported missing from a minimum security unit at the facility sometime Sunday morning, a spokesperson from the prosecutor's office said.

She was last seen near Exit 13 on Route 78.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Hunterdon County Communications at 908-788-1202 or 911.

Edna Mahan Correctional Facility became the center of an investigation in the last year due to a series of sexual abuse charges among guards.

