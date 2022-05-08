‘Entirely Inaccurate’ Morris County Assault Alert Posted To Neighborhood Watch Site, Police Say

Police in Morris County are setting the record straight regarding a bogus assault report that was posted on a local neighborhood alert site.

A report about an assault involving armed assailants driving a white vehicle near Overlook Avenue in East Hanover Township was shared on the Ring app on Friday, August 5, Police Chief Chris Cannizzo said in a release.

“This information was entirely inaccurate,” Cannizzo said.

The department reminds residents that the Ring app is not an official emergency alert system, and that its alerts — as well as other social media-based messenger systems — are “often incorrect or exaggerated.”

During a real emergency, the East Hanover Police Department and several neighboring departments use the reverse 911 calling tool and their verified police department Facebook and social media pages.

“Thank you for your continued support and, as always, if you have any questions or concerns please reach out,” Cannizzo said.

