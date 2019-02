SNOUT OUT: Police in Englewood and Woodcliff Lake have added specially-designed oxygen masks for pets to their life-saving equipment.

Each set donated by at-home pet services provider Canine Company includes masks in three sizes to fit a range of pets, from small mammals to giant breed dogs.

The special, cone-shaped resuscitation masks designed for a pet’s snout, which human masks don’t fit.

They can be used to resuscitate pets who are suffering from smoke inhalation or were drowning, among other emergencies.

Pets are at special risk during home fires because they are unable to leave the house without help, Canine Company said.

An estimated 40,000 die from smoke inhalation each year across the U.S., the company said.

Over the past year, Wilton, CT-based has donated more than 500 kits to fire departments and first aid squads

In Bergen County, these include first responders in Allendale, Closter, Carlstadt, Englewood Cliffs, Fair Lawn, Fort Lee, Hackensack, Ho-Ho-Kus, Mahwah, Midland Park, New Milford, Northvale, Oakland, Ramsey, Ridgefield Park, Ridgewood, Rutherford and Woodcliff Lake.

First responders in Little Falls, North Haledon, Pompton Lakes, Wanaque, West Milford and Woodland Park also have the masks.

“Our company was founded by a family of pet lovers and our mission is to help other families keep their pets healthy, safe and happy,” said owner Renee Coughlin. “Our goal is to get these into the hands of first responders in every community we serve o they are prepared to handle an emergency involving family pets."

To help ensure first responders know there are pets in need of rescue, Canine Company also offers free “pets inside” decals that families can place on a front door or window.

Decals are available from your local fire department or by completing the Request a Decal form on the company’s website.

Canine Company provides at-home pet care products and services including the Invisible Fence® brand pet containment systems and Manners obedience training to pet parents.

INFO: www.caninecompany.com or call 800-818-3647

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.