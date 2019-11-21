Englewood Resident, 26, Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Young Child

An Englewood man faces several charges related to the sexual assault of a preteen child, the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office said Thursday.

Malik Bell, 26, was accused of assaulting the child Nov. 17 in Palisades Park. Palisades Park police referred the allegation to the prosecutor's Special Victims Unit and assisted in the investigation of Bell.

He was arrested Wednesday and charged with several offenses, including aggravated sexual assault, attempted aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault by sexual contact and endangering the welfare of a child.

He was being held at the Bergen County jail while awaiting an initial hearing.

