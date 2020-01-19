Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot Police & Fire

Englewood Police Transporting Prisoner Hit Deer On Route 80

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Englewood police
Englewood police Photo Credit: Jerry DeMarco

Two Englewood police officers and a prisoner were OK after their patrol cruiser struck a deer who darted onto Route 80 before dawn Sunday.

The officers had gone to Somerville to pick up Tony Seymour, 40, who was wanted on a theft warrant.

They were headed eastbound on the highway, bound for the Bergen County Jail in Hackensack, when the deer bolted onto the highway near mile marker 56 in Woodland Park shortly after 5 a.m., Deputy Police Chief Gregory Halstead said

The officers contacted New Jersey State Police, who summoned an EMS unit as a precaution, Halstead said.

Neither the officers nor Seymour required treatment, the deputy chief said.

The vehicle wasn't severely damaged, and they continued on their way, he said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.