Englewood Police Transporting Prisoner Hit Deer On Route 80

Two Englewood police officers and a prisoner were OK after their patrol cruiser struck a deer who darted onto Route 80 before dawn Sunday.

The officers had gone to Somerville to pick up Tony Seymour, 40, who was wanted on a theft warrant.

They were headed eastbound on the highway, bound for the Bergen County Jail in Hackensack, when the deer bolted onto the highway near mile marker 56 in Woodland Park shortly after 5 a.m., Deputy Police Chief Gregory Halstead said

The officers contacted New Jersey State Police, who summoned an EMS unit as a precaution, Halstead said.

Neither the officers nor Seymour required treatment, the deputy chief said.

The vehicle wasn't severely damaged, and they continued on their way, he said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.