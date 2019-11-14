Englewood PD: Report Of Attempted Kidnapping Not True

An Englewood citizen’s claim that a man tried luring her daughter into his vehicle was exaggerated, police said.

"It appears at this point that an 84-year-old male offered an 16-year-old female a ride in his vehicle," Deputy Police Chief Gregory Halstead told Daily Voice early Friday. "There was no kidnap attempt."

"He asked her if she wanted a ride and she told him to get lost and he did," the deputy chief said. "The reports are exaggerated.

"There is no cause for alarm or threat to the public."

The mother on Wednesday night posted a photo on Facebook of a man in a baseball cap driving a pickup truck who she said tried to kidnap her daughter.

Authorities said no one came forward with the allegations until late Thursday afternoon, when a Ring video of the man was given to police.

There were also conflicting reports posted on social media that the purported suspect could have been driving a black Cadillac.

"We are continuing our investigation and I will advise if there are any developments," Halstead said.

"There was no kidnapping," the deputy chief said.

